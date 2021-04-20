Deepika Padukone has added one more big brand to her name. On Tuesday it was announced that the actress has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the international luxury brand Chopard. Deepika joins in Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Julia Roberts who are also the brand ambassadors of Chopard.

On Tuesday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in white and accessorised in a Chopard watch. Reportedly, the watch costs Rs 18 lakhs.

"To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy...@chopard

#chopard,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Chopard is a popular luxury brand based in Switzerland. The brand is known for luxury watches, jewellery and other accessories.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She has also marked her presence in Hollywood. Apart from a stunning filmography, she also has massive stardom and her brand value reflects the same.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her work life in new video, plays Vijay’s ‘Vaathi Coming’ in the background

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.