Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2021 | 7:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Hina Khan to feature in B Praak’s ‘Patthar Wargi’ music video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan has been making a lot of headlines nowadays. Her father passed away recently and two days after her father's demise, the actress tested positive for COVID-19. She decided to take a break from social media for some time to recover from her rough phase and balance her life.

While she is off social media, her team is currently handling all her social media handles. Recently, her team announced her project with Tanmay Singh and B Praak. Hina's team took it to her Twitter and gave a glimpse of her upcoming project. Titled ‘Patthar Wargi’, fans are looking forward to seeing the actress in yet another music video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanmayssingh (@tanmayssingh9)

On the work front, Hina Khan was shooting in Kashmir along with Shaheer Sheikh when she heard the news of her father's demise. She immediately flew to Mumbai for the last rites.

Also Read: Hina Khan takes a break from social media after her father’s demise

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 20 lakh…

Lata Mangeshkar to take the Covid-19 vaccine…

Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer,…

Mankind Pharma signs Anil Kapoor and Ranveer…

Here’s how Vivek Anand Oberoi has helped…

"By God's grace I am in fine health. There…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification