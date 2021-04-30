Hina Khan has been making a lot of headlines nowadays. Her father passed away recently and two days after her father's demise, the actress tested positive for COVID-19. She decided to take a break from social media for some time to recover from her rough phase and balance her life.

While she is off social media, her team is currently handling all her social media handles. Recently, her team announced her project with Tanmay Singh and B Praak. Hina's team took it to her Twitter and gave a glimpse of her upcoming project. Titled ‘Patthar Wargi’, fans are looking forward to seeing the actress in yet another music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmayssingh (@tanmayssingh9)

On the work front, Hina Khan was shooting in Kashmir along with Shaheer Sheikh when she heard the news of her father's demise. She immediately flew to Mumbai for the last rites.

Also Read: Hina Khan takes a break from social media after her father’s demise

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.