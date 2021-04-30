India is currently facing the worst of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid this, octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi has succumbed to COVID-19. She was hospitalised two days back when she complained of difficulty in breathing. However, earlier today, she passed away.

Chandro is believed to be the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world. She picked up the gun when she was in her 60s. Her life was also translated on screen in the form of the Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh which came out in 2019. Bhumi Pednekar essayed the role of Chandro Tomar while Taapsee Pannu essayed the role of Chandro’s sister Prakashi Tomar who was also a shooter.

On learning about the demise, both Taapsee and Bhumi expressed grief through social media. Sharing a happy picture with Chandro Tomar, Taapsee wrote, “For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌???? and peace be with you”.

Meanwhile, Bhumi wrote, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her."

Chandro, along with her sister Prakashi Tomar participated in several competitions. Shooter Dadi won many awards in the senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Sanman presented by the President of India himself.

