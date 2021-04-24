Actor Hina Khan recently lost her father. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude to all those who checked on her and her family. She also informed everyone that she will be taking a break from social media post her father’s demise. Her social media will be handled by her team for keeping the fans updated about her upcoming projects and work commitments which are in the pipeline.



"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love,” she wrote.

Hina’s father passed away on April 20 following a cardiac arrest. Hina, who was extremely close to her father used to often share pictures and videos featuring her father. The actress was reportedly shooting in Kashmir when her father passed away in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.