Himesh Reshammiya to play Harshvardhan Bhatt and Harpreet Singh Lamba in Happy Hardy and Heer

Music composer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to play two different characters in one film for the first time. Titled Happy Hardy and Heer, the film will see Himesh play the role of an NRI businessman Harshvardhan Bhatt (Hardy) from London and also a Sardar from Punjab Harpreet Singh Lamba (Happy) who travels to Europe with his beloved Heer Randhawa played by Sonia Mann in this romantic musical Happy Hardy and Heer. Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand the film is directed by choreographer turned director Raka.

“The music and the script of Happy Hardy and Heer is something which I’m really proud of and we are very confident about the product because today it’s only the content which can take you to the next level”, says Himesh when talking about the film. Further when asked if the title Happy Hardy and Heer was earlier titled Jatt Bhatt And Juliet and whether the film inspired from the super hit Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet he says, “My company had purchased the remaking rights of Jatt and Juliet and now the rights are with Salman bhai as his company was supposed to adapt it, Jatt Bhat And Juliett is completely different from the Punjabi movie Jatt And Juliett, regarding Jatt Bhat And Juliet, this title was the working title for Happy Hardy And Heer and now the final title has been locked. Besides the script of Happy Hardy and Heer is a completely fresh script and is a triangle love story set in the romantic comedy genre”, claims Himesh.

Apparently, Happy Hardy and Heer is more on the lines of films like Tanu Weds Manu and Love Aaj Kal with beautiful visuals shot in Europe and Punjab. “For the character of the Gujrati guy Hardy Bhatt and Sardar Happy Singh I have done a lot of workshops and am really happy with the way the film has shaped up. The film has been directed by choreographer turned director Raka who has done a great job. I had seen him directing some very good story forward songs of Shubh Mangal Saavadhan and we got him on board to direct this film which has dialogues by Bunty Rathore.

Happy Hardy Heer releases in September and the official teaser will be released soon.

