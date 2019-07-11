Sonakshi Sinha roped in as brand ambassador for Cavin Kare’s CHIK shampoo

Cavin Kare, an FMCG brand recently announced Sonakshi Sinha as the brand ambassador for its largest shampoo brand, CHIK. The shampoo has been endorsed by Sonakshi as its brand ambassador with an aim to further bolster its leadership in the shampoo segment.

“CHIK has been growing healthily over the years and bringing in Sonakshi on the brand is a step towards accelerating this growth further. Sonakshi’s huge fan following and strong connect with her fans will help it build a stronger connect with the existing CHIK consumers and will also be pivotal in bringing in new consumers for the brand. The shampoo brand, represents today’s new-age women, who are aware and confident of their choices especially when it comes to personal care products”, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, group director and CEO, personal care and alliances.

The actor is set to endorse the entire range of CHIK shampoos. Speaking about the same, Sonakshi says, “I am really proud and happy to announce my association with CHIK as its brand ambassador. Having set many milestones in the personal care industry, CHIK surely enjoys a large, loyal consumer base across the country making it an exciting brand to endorse. The brand has always been known for its innovative approach which is also evident from its Egg-shaped shampoo bottles that they have launched,”

The campaign featuring her will be going on air from next week. On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana. She is also starring in Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3; and is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India.