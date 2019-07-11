Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is super impressed with a fan made poster (check it out)

Mission Mangal teaser was released recently and well, it just led to a lot of positive buzz on screen. He released the teaser and said, “I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident.”

Now, he has shared a fan made poster of the movie on Twitter with a caption, “Thank you @TheSandeep94 for such a lovely poster….could’ve easily passed of as an official poster. Any more creative people in the house? Would love to see your #MissionMangalPoster.”

The fan made the poster putting a lot of thought in the core concept and result is beyond impressive. The fan who also is a graphic designer wrote on Twitter, “My Minimal Vector Poster Tribute for #MissionMangal Movie. The true story of India’s space giving mission to Mars.”

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film releases on August 15, 2019.

Thank you @TheSandeep94 for such a lovely poster….could’ve easily passed of as an official poster ???? Any more creative people in the house? Would love to see your #MissionMangalPoster https://t.co/cuuJN2JAvu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2019

ALSO READ: Indian Space Research Organization responds to the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection