Himansh Kohli tied the knot with Vini Kohli last night, and a few pictures from their intimate temple wedding went viral on social media. Himansh has since shared the first official pictures from their wedding, offering fans a glimpse of the beautiful moments from the celebration. As soon as he posted the pictures, celebrities like Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Dev, and Sonnalli Seygall congratulated the newlyweds.

Himansh Kohli ties the knot with Vini Kohli in intimate temple wedding, shares first official pictures

Himansh Kohli shared beautiful pictures from his wedding with Vini Kohli on his Instagram, captioning one set with “Together forever,” along with a red heart and infinity emoji. The joy on the newlywed couple’s faces is clear! Himansh wore a stunning embroidered fuchsia pink sherwani, while Vini looked radiant in a traditional red and golden lehenga. In another post, Himansh shared a set of pictures with the caption, “An oath of fire, the sacred vows, and the spiritual journey of soul union – towards a new beginning.” One picture captures them exchanging varmalas, while another shows Himansh tenderly kissing Vini’s forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh)

As soon as Himansh shared the pictures, congratulatory messages flooded in. Ramesh Taurani took to his Instagram story, sharing a picture from Himansh and Vini’s wedding and showering them with love. He wrote, “Dear #vini and @kohlihimansh, lots of love and best wishes to you’ll for a happy and blissful married life… lots of love, God Bless.” Producer Tanuj Garg also congratulated the couple, sharing a picture of Himansh and Vini. He revealed that the wedding took place at the Iskcon temple in Delhi and also posted a picture of himself with Tusshar Kapoor from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie’ing Moments (@movieingmoments)

Rahul Dev congratulated Himansh and Vini on their wedding post, commenting, “Bigggg Big Congratulations to you both for a beautiful beginning.” Sonnalli Seygall and Shehnaz Treasurywala also took to social media to send their heartfelt congratulations to the lovely couple.

Not much is known about Vini yet, but reports suggest that she comes from a non-Bollywood background. It is said to be an arranged-cum-love marriage for her and Himansh Kohli. Himansh, best known for his role in the 2014 film Yaariyan, has also appeared in movies like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, and Ranchi Diaries.

Also Read : Himansh Kohli to tie the knot in Delhi on November 12 with intimate Temple ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.