Malaika Arora returns to work after father’s demise: “I’m working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father”

Malaika Arora has once again shown remarkable resilience, rising above personal tragedy to fully embrace her professional commitments. Following the recent loss of her father, Malaika took time off to grieve, staying close to her family. She even chose to mark her 49th birthday quietly, but now, she has dived back into work with renewed energy.

Currently, Malaika is juggling numerous projects, traveling and shooting relentlessly for multiple brands. Her diverse portfolio spans sportswear, healthy foods, fashion, luxury bags, beauty and wellness, real estate, mineral water, and more. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a dance reality show and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series.

Malaika Arora has faced personal challenges, including a high-profile divorce, online trolling, a breakup, and a personal loss, with perseverance. Despite these obstacles, she has continued to move forward without letting them define her.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shared, “We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon—it's going to be an ode to my father.”

