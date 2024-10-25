The conflict between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and actor Salman Khan is escalating. Recently, Lawrence issued another threat to Salman, following several previous ones. This feud stems from Salman's supposed role in the 1998 killing of a blackbuck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community. While Salman has denied these allegations, Lawrence's cousin has alleged that the actor attempted to resolve the issue years ago by offering a ‘blank cheque.’

Salman Khan offered ‘Blank Cheque’ for case settlements after Blackbuck killing to Bishnoi’s; says Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin

In a recent NDTV interview, Ramesh Bishnoi, the cousin of incarcerated gangster Lawrence, discussed the ongoing feud between Lawrence and Salman Khan. He asserted that following the uproar over the blackbuck case and the Bishnoi community's condemnation of Salman, the actor offered them financial compensation. Ramesh claimed that Salman came with a blank chequebook, inviting community leaders to write any amount they desired to settle the issue. “If we were motivated by money, we would have accepted it,” Ramesh stated.

In response to Salim Khan's claim that Lawrence is targeting Salman for financial reasons, Ramesh emphasized that the conflict is rooted in ideology rather than money. “Hamara khoon khol raha tha uss waqt (Our blood was boiling at that time),” Ramesh stated. He further noted that Lawrence owns 110 acres of land in India and is financially stable enough not to engage in extortion.

The blackbuck poaching incident occurred in Jodhpur in 1998 while Salman Khan was filming Hum Saath Saath Hain, alongside co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam Kothari. This case has persisted for 25 years, and Salman is currently out on bail after being convicted. The Bishnoi community, which regards the blackbuck as sacred, has repeatedly demanded an apology from Salman for his actions. Recently, in an interview with ABP, Salim Khan, Salman's father, stated that an apology is out of the question, as it would imply that Salman is admitting guilt.

