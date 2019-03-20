Bollywood Hungama
Here’s why Alia Bhatt landed the lead in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Inshallah

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are a collective force waiting to come together at the earliest given opportunity. If fate had willed the two would have worked together 15 years ago when Bhansali was planning a love story based on child marriage titled Hamari Jaan Ho Tum which he wanted to make with Alia and Aditya Narayan (singer Udit Narayan’s son) in the lead.

That project never happened. Now when Alia is a superstar (no two ways about it) she has shown a keen interest in working with Bhansali. She has met him in his office a couple of times recently. They resolved to work together sooner rather than later.

Perhaps neither realized it would happen so soon. Alia has been cast in Bhansali’s dream project Inshallah. Apparently the role requires a whole of classical Indian dancing. “Bhansali saw Alia dancing in the teaser of Kalank. That did it. Alia will be cast in Inshallah” says a source close to the development.

In fact not too many know this. But Alia was sent by Bhansali to the Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj to learn Indian classical dancing for Kalank.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial

