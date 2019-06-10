Dabangg 3 will miss Vinod Khanna, rumours of Dimple Kapadia’s return untrue

Dimple Kapadia’s return to play Salman Khan’s mother in Dabangg 3 is the stupidest rumour we’ve heard in recent times. It seems the person who started this rumour has no idea of how the plot of the film moved. “How can Dimple Kapadiaji return in Dabangg 3 when her character died in the first Dabangg film? We don’t know where these rumours come from. But they make no sense. No, we don’t plan to resurrect Naini Devi (Dimple Kapadia’s character) from the dead,” says a core member of the Dabangg team.

However a hunt is on to find a new actor to play Salman Khan’s father Prajapati Pandey after the untimely demise of Vinod Khanna who played the patriarch in both Dabangg and Dabangg 2. I have reason to believe that Salman wants Dharmendra to play his father’s role in Dabangg 3.

Apparently after Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra whom Salman openly idolizes would be a perfect fit for the role. Whether the veteran actor would want to step into Vinod Khanna’s part or not at this juncture, is a debatable issue.

Also Read: REVEALED: Details of Sudeep – Salman Khan’s face-off in Dabangg 3

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection