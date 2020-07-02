After starring in Malang earlier this year, it was reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri will team up for Ek Villain 2. The film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Since the film and TV productions have come to a standstill amid coronavirus pandemic, the shoot hasn't begun yet. But now, it's been learnt that Aditya will no more be part of the project.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri had creative differences and also cited date issues. There were discussions as well but Mohit eventually had to make a call and decided to replace Aditya. As per sources, John Abraham's role could have also been the reason for him to feel insecure. Mohit Suri is now on a lookout for the replacement in order to take his project forward.

Ek Villain 2 was supposed to go on the floor later this year and hit the screens on January 8, 2021. But, due to the lockdown, it may get postponed.

More Pages: Ek Villain 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.