Akanksha Puri, who is seen playing a pivotal role in Vighnaharta Ganesh, has resumed shooting and has moved in to live on the sets temporarily. With the Coronavirus outbreak still being a massive threat, she feels that it’s the best decision for now. The channels have been permitted to resume shooting with a limited crew and timely sanitization of the set. Akanksha did not want to risk travelling back and forth and hence decided to shift for a few days.

The shoot takes place in Amgaon and Akanksha says its peaceful and safe out here. The staff is taking care of everything and they make sure to wear their PPE kits whenever they enter her room. With a crew of only 40 people present on the set Akanksha got a bunch of chocolates for everyone present and started the first day of work with sweets. She further said that staying back on the sets is safer than travelling from her residence in Malad. Her room has been specially renovated with a gym attached to it and she feels like she’s back home after three months. Even though she’s super excited, she says adjusting to heavy clothes and jewelry after such a long break may take a couple of days.

Also Read: Mahira Sharma reacts after Paras Chhabra removes tattoo with former girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.