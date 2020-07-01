Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 7:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Akanksha Puri lives on the sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh in Amban

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akanksha Puri, who is seen playing a pivotal role in Vighnaharta Ganesh, has resumed shooting and has moved in to live on the sets temporarily. With the Coronavirus outbreak still being a massive threat, she feels that it’s the best decision for now. The channels have been permitted to resume shooting with a limited crew and timely sanitization of the set. Akanksha did not want to risk travelling back and forth and hence decided to shift for a few days.

Akanksha Puri lives on the sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh in Amban

The shoot takes place in Amgaon and Akanksha says its peaceful and safe out here. The staff is taking care of everything and they make sure to wear their PPE kits whenever they enter her room. With a crew of only 40 people present on the set Akanksha got a bunch of chocolates for everyone present and started the first day of work with sweets. She further said that staying back on the sets is safer than travelling from her residence in Malad. Her room has been specially renovated with a gym attached to it and she feels like she’s back home after three months. Even though she’s super excited, she says adjusting to heavy clothes and jewelry after such a long break may take a couple of days.

Also Read: Mahira Sharma reacts after Paras Chhabra removes tattoo with former girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FWICE appeals celebrities to distance from…

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification