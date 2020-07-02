Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.07.2020 | 10:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Vaani Kapoor signed opposite Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is all geared up to begin work on his next film Bellbottom. And now the leading lady opposite him has been signed for the film. News is that actress Vaani Kapoor has been signed as Akshay Kumar’s leading lady in Bellbottom. She was last seen in the biggest blockbuster of 2019, War, along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Even though her role was a small one, Vaani’s role was the catalyst in the plot. As for Bellbottom, Vaani Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife which will be a pivotal one.

Vaani Kapoor signed opposite Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom

The film is set in the 80s and it looks like the team is ready to kick-start the project. Vaani took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Akshay Kumar as they looked absolutely dapper together. The caption reads, “Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started ❤️”

Take a look at it.

Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and the plot will revolve around one of India’s forgotten heroes. Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment Bellbottom. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. Bellbottom to release on April 2, 2021.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor to go on a virtual date to raise funds for daily wage earners

 

More Pages: Bell Bottom Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FWICE appeals celebrities to distance from…

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification