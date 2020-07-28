Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, reports on the number of films that the actor had let go have been doing the rounds. One such film is Robbie Grewal's RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). In June of 2017, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken about wrapping up the shoot of the film by the end of the year. He signed the film in February of 2017, but eventually walked out of the project.

The film was supposed to go on floors on October 1, 2017 and end by November 30. However, in August the actor walked out of the film citing date issues. Reportedly, there was a delay in the film going on floors because the script had to undergo major changes. The makers had plans to make the film on a larger scale. Talking about opting out of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput had said, “Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter. I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However due to unavoidable circumstances I won’t be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project.”

Back then the actor had several other projects on his plate including Kedarnath, Drive, Chanda Mama Door Ke and Sonchiriya. In November, there were reports of Abhishek Bachchan replacing the actor. However, come March 2018, it was finalized that John Abraham will be the lead actor of Romeo Akbar Walter(RAW).

The film finally went on floors in June of 2018 in a start to finish 60 day schedule. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, the film was released in the theatres on April 5, 2019.

