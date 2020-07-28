Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. With this regard the police had recently summoned Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta to record his statement.

Mehta was spotted at the police station earlier today where he had reached to record his statement. Drive was Sushant's last movie to be released ahead of his demise on June 14. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film was produced by Dharma. The film had been released on Netflix after several delays led to skipping of the theatrical release. Reportedly, Mehta submitted a copy of Sushant's contract for Drive. Apoorva was at the police station for nearly three hours.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has also been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement. Ever since Sushant's demise, the filmmaker has been on the receiving end of trolls and abuses on social media.

