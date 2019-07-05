Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.07.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

Here’s how Salman Khan helped this Dabangg 3 co-actor who suffered a heart attack!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is known for his ‘being human’ nature and the actor has showcased his generosity on more than one occasion. After working for underprivileged children and other social causes, the actor played a Samaritan yet again when one of the co-actors working on Dabangg 3 needed help. One of the actors working on the film suffered a heart attack when the actor came to his rescue!

Daddi Pandey, who will be seen as one of the constables working with Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, suffered a heart attack recently. Although the incident didn’t happen on the sets of film, Salman Khan considered it as a duty to help his colleague and immediately sent across his team to help the actor and his family. Reports have it that Daddi Pandey got medical attention immediately and he has been admitted at a hospital in suburban Mumbai. Furthermore, reports are also stating that currently he is in stable condition and should be discharged soon.

Needless to say, everyone’s heartthrob ‘Bhai’ has won hearts yet again of his fans who seem to be impressed with his kind hearted nature.

On the work front, Salman Khan, we hear, has been working out rigorously to lose out weight for his role in the Dabangg franchise. The film is expected to showcase him in his younger days and hence the actor is gearing up to shoot these sequences soon. He has also been posting the workout sessions on social media. Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Dheva, will also star Dimple Kapadia, Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna amongst others and it is slated to release in December this year.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan reveals Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna will essay the role of Prajapati Pandey

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

