Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.07.2019 | 5:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to begin the Lucknow schedule this month

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in the business at the moment. The actor had the stupendous 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With 2019, the actor has an array of lineup. Earlier this week, the actor wrapped up Imtiaz Ali‘s romance drama which stars Sara Ali Khan. After few days break, the actor will resume work on the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as his wife and Ananya Panday as the other lady in his life.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to begin the Lucknow schedule this month

The film went on the floor earlier this year and the next schedule will begin in Lucknow. The schedule will begin in Lucknow on July 11 and 12. The actors will be flying to the capital of Uttar Pradesh where they will begin the long schedule on July 11 before the wrap-up.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of the 1978 movie. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. It is scheduled for December 6, 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Check out: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh goes on floors

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur court…

Bollywood actress accuses Aditya Pancholi of…

Aditya Pancholi gets interim relief from…

Zaira Wasim to NOT promote The Sky Is Pink…

After battling cancer, Nafisa Ali asks for…

Raveena Tandon takes a jibe at Zaira Wasim…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification