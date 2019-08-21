Bollywood Hungama
Here’s what Farhan Akhtar has to say about the clash between Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy and War

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With nearly 200 films being made each year in the Hindi film industry alone, films are bound to clash at the box-office. Recently, two big films Mission Mangal and Batla House saw a clash at the box office. Despite the fact, both films managed to do well.

Now, the upcoming Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy and the Hindi film War are headed for a box office clash as both the films are scheduled to release on October 2.

After the Kannada film KGF, Farhan Akhtar will be distributing the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy.  The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ravi Kishan. The makers recently dropped the teaser of the film and a grand launch for the same was held in Mumbai.

At the teaser launch when Farhan Akhtar was asked about the box office clash with the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, he said, “Who said two films cannot release on the same day? I think there are enough screens and enough audience for two films to release on a day to do well. The people who have made that film are absolutely happy with that and I’m sure it’s a great film. I wish them all the best. We just hope the audience will go and see both films. I don’t look at it in any other way.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, while War is directed by Siddharth Anand.

