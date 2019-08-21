Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to release in multiple languages simultaneously

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 has been in the news over the last few days as the crew was shooting the last leg of the film in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The previous two installments of Dabangg witnessed a massive box-office hit and Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey became very popular. The third installment is all set to release on December 20. This will be the first time that a film from the Dabangg series will be simultaneously releasing in multiple languages.

Salman Khan announced on his social media page that the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on December 20. The actor shared the news with a cool picture of him posing with the director Prabhu Dheva.

Sonakshi Sinha had made her debut with Dabangg and plays a vital part in the franchise. Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee.

Dabangg 3 will also star Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna and South star, Kiccha Sudeep. The film’s shooting had kicked off in Madhya Pradesh and then moved to Mumbai. Sudeep will be the antagonist in the film and Dabangg 3 will have two parallel tracks of Chulbul’s past and present. The action sequences between Salman and Sudeep were shot in Mumbai.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: ‘Chubul Pandey’ Salman Khan meets Sultan in Rajasthan