After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana finally takes a much-needed holiday

Ayushmann Khurrana is not only the man of the moment with his big National Award win as the Best Actor but he is also arguably the busiest star in Hindi cinema today. He has four back to back movies, all of them will have the unique ‘Ayushmann quirk’ in scripts. He has just wrapped the shooting of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. He has shot for three films in Lucknow (Bala and Dream Girl being the other two) within a span of five months and has not taken any break. Which is why he will take a much-needed week off work, to go on a holiday with his family. He leaves for the week-long break in the last week of this month.

A source informs, “Ayushmann has delivered five back to back hits with each one featuring him in a completely different kind of role. His popularity has soared and so has the pace of him bagging brilliant films. As an artist, you are always looking to get to work immediately when you get a great script and this has been Ayushmann’s life for the last couple of years. He is a bonafide star now and all his dates are booked. After finishing Gulabo Sitabo, he shot for his new brand commitments for nine back to back days! It has been very hectic for him over the last six months and he needs to unwind for a week.”

The source adds, “Once he returns from this week-long holiday with his family, he will begin promoting Dream Girl extensively and will also begin prepping for his next film, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. He will have no time till the end of the year again. So, he wants to maximise every minute of his off days and spend as much time with his wife and kids.”

