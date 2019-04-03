Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.04.2019 | 10:18 PM IST

Here’s what Farah Khan has to say about celebrities associating with social causes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan is known to be someone who speaks her mind freely. Recently at an awareness event, Khan opened up about celebrities associating with social causes and art. Speaking at the event, Farah stated that it was up to the celebrity to decide whether they wanted to be associated with any cause, and that any association should not be pushed as an obligation.

Speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebration of Jai Vakeel Foundation on World Autism Day that was held to push awareness about autism, Farah Khan added that there is no obligation to art and there never should be an obligation. Talking about it, she added that each individual was different and any decision they take will be different from what someone else does.

Back on the work front, Farah Khan’s last cinematic out was the film Happy New Year. As of now, she is currently work on her next venture that she is directing for Rohit Shetty’s production banner.

