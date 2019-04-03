Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan would rather move to Pakistan?

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has never shied away from addressing the issues in Kashmir. She has been pretty open about her political views as well. And as expected, she has received a lot of backlash for it from the netizens. With her upcoming movie, No Fathers In Kashmir, Soni Razdan is busy promoting her movie and in one such interviews, she opened up about why she would rather move to Pakistan.

Soni says she always receives a lot of negative comments whenever she puts forth her opinions, she is always asked to go back to Pakistan for them. She says she would rather move to Pakistan if they are so eager on sending her there, the food there is also amazing and that she will be happier there. She further said that she does not pay heed to what people say about her.

No Fathers In Kashmir releases on April 5, and Alia Bhatt will also be arranging for a special screening of the film, since this project is really close to her mother’s heart.

