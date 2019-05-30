Bollywood Hungama
Here’s why Deepika Padukone couldn’t help but CRY on the first day of CHHAPAAK

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the Rs. 300 crore hit Padmaavat, is all set to come back as Malti in Meghna Gulzar’s next. The movie is titled Chhapaak and has Deepika Padukone playing the role of an acid attack survivor. The story is based on true events from the life of Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika’s transformation left her fans and critics astonished! There were videos leaked by spectators from the sets of Chhapaak when Deepika was spotted shooting for the film along with Vikrant Massey.

While the actress has completed the first schedule of the film, we hear that she couldn’t help but be an emotional mess on the first day of the shoot. This project is an emotional rollercoaster for her and when she first arrived on the sets, she couldn’t help but breakdown in tears. All of this happened when she gave her first shot and was in serious discussion with the director. Being the professional she is, she composed herself soon enough and resumed the shoot like a pro.

Her recent appearances have left her fans in awe of her impeccable fashion sense and style. Her ability to carry any look with absolute ease and poise is one of our favorite qualities of her. She was last seen at the BOF conference with Imran Ahmed and Sabyasachi, looking like a summer dream come true. What was your initial reaction to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak transformation? Do let us know.

Also Read: It’s a wrap for Chhapaak! Deepika Padukone and team completes the Delhi schedule of the film

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection

