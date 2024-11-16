During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar addressed the long-standing anticipation for Hera Pheri 3. When asked about the project, the actor humorously said, “We are just making Welcome 3 at the moment, and as soon as producer ki hera pheri khatam ho jae, Hera Pheri 3 will begin. Just joking. I think by next year, we will start Hera Pheri 3. I hope so everything works out.”

Hera Pheri 3 filming set to begin in 2025? Akshay Kumar shares update

This lighthearted comment was followed by a confirmation that the much-awaited sequel will begin filming in 2025. Akshay, who is currently busy shooting for Welcome To The Jungle, managed to assure fans that the iconic comedy franchise will see its return soon. Besides Akshay, the upcoming will mark the return of iconic characters of the franchise, Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn Collaborating on New Project

The summit also revealed another exciting development—Ajay Devgn will direct a film starring Akshay Kumar. Confirming the collaboration, Ajay said, “We are already working on something together where I am directing the film and he is in the film.” When asked about the genre, Akshay jokingly responded that Ajay could send the script, to which Ajay added, “It’s a little too early; we will talk about it.”

Akshay Kumar’s slate of upcoming films includes Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, and Bhooth Bangla. The actor is known for juggling multiple projects while maintaining his distinct style in each genre. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also packed with sequels like Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2.

