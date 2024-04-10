Ever since the success of Dream Girl 2 in 2023, Ayushmann Khurrana has focused on his music and tour. He is yet to officially announce his next project. Rumours have been rife since late 2022 about a potential collaboration between Khurrana, and director Anees Bazmee. The latest buzz suggests that the dynamic duo has set their sights on a horror comedy aptly titled Bhootiyapa.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee to come together for horror-comedy Bhootiyapa: Report

According to insider sources, discussions are underway to finalize the details of this spine-tingling yet rib-tickling film. According to a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee has two big projects in the pipeline – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Following this, he will direct No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

