Actress Alia Bhatt along with her beau Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Monday morning. The duo was seen twinning in white and had a fun interaction with the paps who were waiting to click the duo. However, the details of the couple's destination wasn't revealed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive in Varanasi to shoot for Brahmastra’s last schedule

Now, according to a report by a tabloid, it is learnt that now has some that the actors have taken off to shoot for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The shoot is happening in Varanasi where they have earlier also filmed some of the major sequences. Ranbir and Alia will be in the city for around four days. They will be shooting a big song, and a few important sequences too. The director Ayan Mukherji had already left for Varanasi earlier to prepare for the shoot.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film too.

