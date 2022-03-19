Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi have kicked off the second schedule of their first ever collaboration with Sriram Raghavan for his upcoming edgy-thriller Merry Christmas in Mumbai, after a week-long schedule last year. The actors recently resumed the 45-day stint at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon.

According to a recent report in a daily, the film is being called an “edgy thriller” which takes place on Christmas Eve. The makers of the film have built a house set. The two stars have been shooting in Mumbai over the past few days, in the bathroom set. It seems like these scenes are of dramatic argument between them. Both actors are reportedly playing grey characters. The cast and crew took a day’s break on Holi and resumed work on Saturday.

Producer Ramesh Taurani said that they will be completing the second schedule in April 2022 and the final leg of the film will be shot in May and June, respectively. The whole film will be shot in Mumbai on sets and live locations.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi. She will next star in Tiger 3, and Phone Bhoot. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will star in Vikram.

