Last Updated 22.06.2021 | 11:16 AM IST

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor & Alaya F in Rhea Kapoor’s next rom com?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Kapoor who announced Veere Di Wedding 2 has been working on a few other projects and we hear, she might have locked one already. This time, with her brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Rhea loved this script which is a rom-com but more in the comedy space. Harsh is brilliant with his comic timing and everyone loved his scene in AK vs AK. Usually, he has done serious cinema so Rhea felt this film will be a perfect breakaway from his image and also help him be more commercial viable. Harsh has liked the script."

Joining him will be Alaya F who had a breakthrough performance in her debut last year. The source adds, "Rhea loves Alaya F and feels she is better than every other young actor today. She took the film to Alaya who loved the whole idea and the role. It is a matter of time when they go on the floors with it."

Also Read: Alaya F considered cosmetic surgery; reveals why she did not do it

