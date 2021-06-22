Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.06.2021 | 11:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from Friends, is battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played the role of Gunther on Friends, has shared heartbreaking news about his health struggle. The actor is battling prostate cancer since 2018 and can no longer walk. He is confined to a chair. The actor was missing from the recent Friends reunion but joined via zoom call.

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from Friends, is battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018 

"I'm sorry to say that I'm not with you today to announce that there's going to be a Friends movie. Actually, I'm here to let you know that in September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," the 59-year-old actor shared on June 21 on Today show. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

"I didn't want it to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,' you know what I mean?" he said, explaining that he is sure the cast is aware of his health struggle. "David Schwimmer has corresponded with me via Instagram," he revealed. "The producers are aware, they've been aware for a long time."

The actor revealed that the cancer was diagnosed during a routine checkup and unfortunately, it was already at stage 4 by the time of his PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test. "I would have gone in earlier, [it] would have been hopefully caught earlier," he revealed, tearfully during the interview. He also urged the viewers to get routine check up. "Next time you go in for a basic exam or just a checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA checkup," he said.

"My goal this past year is to see my 59th birthday. I did that," he shared. "My goal now is to help save at least one life."

ALSO READ: Friends: The Reunion censored in China; BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber’s appearance deleted

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes spokeswoman…

Will Smith to host and star in his…

REVEALED: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s…

Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in…

Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree after large…

Alia Bhatt to resume shooting for SS…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification