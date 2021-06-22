James Michael Tyler, the actor who played the role of Gunther on Friends, has shared heartbreaking news about his health struggle. The actor is battling prostate cancer since 2018 and can no longer walk. He is confined to a chair. The actor was missing from the recent Friends reunion but joined via zoom call.

"I'm sorry to say that I'm not with you today to announce that there's going to be a Friends movie. Actually, I'm here to let you know that in September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," the 59-year-old actor shared on June 21 on Today show. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

"I didn't want it to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,' you know what I mean?" he said, explaining that he is sure the cast is aware of his health struggle. "David Schwimmer has corresponded with me via Instagram," he revealed. "The producers are aware, they've been aware for a long time."

The actor revealed that the cancer was diagnosed during a routine checkup and unfortunately, it was already at stage 4 by the time of his PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test. "I would have gone in earlier, [it] would have been hopefully caught earlier," he revealed, tearfully during the interview. He also urged the viewers to get routine check up. "Next time you go in for a basic exam or just a checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA checkup," he said.

"My goal this past year is to see my 59th birthday. I did that," he shared. "My goal now is to help save at least one life."

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

