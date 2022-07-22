comscore

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Ranveer Singh mimicking him on Koffee With Karan 7 and here’s what he said!

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Koffee With Karan 7 explored a new talent of our beloved star Ranveer Singh as Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were all praises for the actor’s ability to mimic people and their actions. From Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer mimicked many male celebrities during this small fun session on the chat show. When in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan was asked to react it, he had the cutest reaction.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan not only had a candid conversation about his films and projects but also answered some interesting fan questions. Amongst them was one where a fan asked him about how does it feel when so many lead actresses like Sara, Ananya, Shilpa and others confessed about having a crush on him, more like their admiration for him. Furthermore, when he was asked about how his name was discussed in the first two episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Kartik Aaryan maintained that he is happy as far as it is taken in a positive manner.

So when he was asked about whether he saw Ranveer’s mimicry of him, the Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 actor admitted that he hasn’t watched the episode but he has definitely seen the video of Ranveer imitating him. To which he responded, “He is really watching my episodes. But he was good,” he added.

In the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Sara Ali Khan admitted to dating Kartik Aaryan during Love Aaj Kal 2. Even though the actor hasn’t spoken about it, the Simmba actress also answered questions briefly about Kartik too.

Speaking about films, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will release on February 10, 2023.

