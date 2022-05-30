Harry Styles has reportedly partnered with Everytown to end gun violence after two devastating mass shootings in the United States over the past two weeks.

Harry Styles pledges to donate over $1 million from upcoming tour in effort to “end gun violence”

The Grammy-winning artist took to social media announcing on Friday (May 27) that he would be partnering with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour and donating over $1 million in proceeds to the organization along with Live Nation. “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles’ post reads.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items.” The post was simply captioned, “End gun violence.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Styles will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. He followed up by sharing a statistic from Everytown, noting that firearms are the No. 1 “leading cause of death for American children and teens.”

The post also encouraged fans to text “ACT” to 64433 to join Everytown’s mission. The news comes after all 42 shows sold out, including the 10 stops he added last week. All of the proceeds will be directed to Everytown's Guns Safety Support fund, the education, research, and litigation arm of the nonprofit. Other Hollywood celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift also have shared condolences and expressed outrage.

For unversed, on Tuesday, an armed 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The heartbreaking massacre of children came 10 days after a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly killed 10 people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket where he reportedly went to specifically target and murder Black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary came nearly 10 years after a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. Per THR, the incident marks the nation’s 27th school shooting so far this year, which has also seen 212 mass shooting incidents in 145 days so far.

