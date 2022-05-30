comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.05.2022 | 5:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

BTS breaks record for Biggest Show of the Year on Apple Music with debut episode of BTS Radio

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean juggernaut BTS has broken another record with their new limited series, BTS Radio: Past & Present which reportedly had more listeners than any other show on the platform this year.

BTS breaks record for Biggest Show of the Year on Apple Music with debut episode of BTS Radio

BTS breaks record for Biggest Show of the Year on Apple Music with debut episode of BTS Radio

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, BTS Radio: Past and Present is a three-part series that features the BTS members looking back on their nine-year career and their journey to superstardom. In the show, the idols hand-pick meaningful songs from their extensive discography and share stories about how they became the BTS of today. The first episode of the show aired on May 28. The next two episodes are slated to air on June 3 and 10 at 6 a.m. PDT (10 p.m. KST).

Apple Music took to Twitter announcing the new milestone achieved by the award-winning K-pop act writing, “BTS ARMY, you did it! BTS broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of ‘BTS Radio’ on Apple Music 1.”


BTS will return with new album Proof on June 10, 2022.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harry Styles pledges to donate over $1…

Nameplate of Shah Rukh Khan's residence…

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker on her…

Amazon Prime Video collaborates with…

IIFA 2022: From Kartik Aaryan, Shahid…

Rajshri announces its association with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification