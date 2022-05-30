South Korean juggernaut BTS has broken another record with their new limited series, BTS Radio: Past & Present which reportedly had more listeners than any other show on the platform this year.

BTS breaks record for Biggest Show of the Year on Apple Music with debut episode of BTS Radio

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, BTS Radio: Past and Present is a three-part series that features the BTS members looking back on their nine-year career and their journey to superstardom. In the show, the idols hand-pick meaningful songs from their extensive discography and share stories about how they became the BTS of today. The first episode of the show aired on May 28. The next two episodes are slated to air on June 3 and 10 at 6 a.m. PDT (10 p.m. KST).

Apple Music took to Twitter announcing the new milestone achieved by the award-winning K-pop act writing, “BTS ARMY, you did it! BTS broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of ‘BTS Radio’ on Apple Music 1.”



BTS will return with new album Proof on June 10, 2022.

