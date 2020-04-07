Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she has all the symptoms of COVID-19 but did not get tested. In a post, she revealed her symptoms and what helped her during the recovery.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” she tweeted. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

Celebrities around the world are urging their fans to stay indoors as much as possible amid this global health crisis.