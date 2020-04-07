Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan to give an ode to THIS veteran actor in Coolie No. 1

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan always makes sure to make his roles different from the previous ones. With his next, Coolie No. 1, he is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time and the stills from the film have only raised the fans' expectations and anticipation. The film is also the remake of 1995 classic Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer namesake and will be directed by David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan to give an ode to THIS veteran actor in Coolie No. 1

25 years later, Varun wishes to bring a new element in this remake and it only gets bigger and better. The USP of this film apart from the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara is that his character is a huge fan of the Bollywood veteran star, Mithun Chakraborty. The actor has attended multiple workshops to get his mannerisms and stance right and will also be seen mimicking him. Being a great mimic and an ardent fan of the star, we doubt if Varun will have any trouble in paying a tribute to Mithun Chakraborty.

Varun will be seen doing the iconic pelvic move along with portraying some of his iconic dialogues and mannerisms. While it is doubtful if the Coolie No. 1 will release on May 1, considering the pandemic, we’re hoping to see the duo recreate Govinda and Karishma’s magic on-screen.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge; Varun Dhawan says he was present during the shoot!

