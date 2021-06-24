Bollywood Hungama

Harrison Ford suffers serious injury on the sets of Indiana Jones 5

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, who will reprise the role of the iconic archaeologist in Indiana Jones 5, has sustained a shoulder injury on the sets of film while he was rehearsing a fight scene.

Harrison Ford

According to Deadline, Disney spokesperson’s revealed, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

The 78-year-old actor has taken a break from the shoot until he is fully recovered. However, the makers will continue the production and as per the requirements, they will reschedule the shoots.

The film production started earlier this month in the U.K. The plot details are kept under wraps. The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Indiana Jones 5 has been postponed several times and is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 29, 2022.

Also Read: Harrison Ford remembers his Indiana Jones co-star and on-screen father Sean Connery

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

