Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, who will reprise the role of the iconic archaeologist in Indiana Jones 5, has sustained a shoulder injury on the sets of film while he was rehearsing a fight scene.

According to Deadline, Disney spokesperson’s revealed, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

The 78-year-old actor has taken a break from the shoot until he is fully recovered. However, the makers will continue the production and as per the requirements, they will reschedule the shoots.

The film production started earlier this month in the U.K. The plot details are kept under wraps. The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Indiana Jones 5 has been postponed several times and is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 29, 2022.

Also Read: Harrison Ford remembers his Indiana Jones co-star and on-screen father Sean Connery

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.