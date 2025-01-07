Muskan, who is also an actress, has accused the Motwani family of fraudulent activities and her husband of domestic violence.

Muskan Nancy James, best known for her role in the television series Mata Ki Chowki, has made serious allegations against her husband Prashant Motwani, mother-in-law Mona Motwani, and sister-in-law Hansika Motwani. The actress has filed an FIR against the Motwanis accusing them of property-related fraudulent activities and has also accused her husband Prashant of domestic violence.

Hansika Motwani and family face allegations from her sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James; latter files FIR against them

Muskan Nancy James reveals that she suffered Bell’s Palsy because of Motwanis

Muskan Nancy James has reportedly filed a case against Motwanis at the Amboli Police Station on December 18 wherein she has also complained that she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy due to constant abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her husband Prashant. Reports suggest that the actress has reported the case under multiple sections that includes section 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

In the report, Muskan has also revealed that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts from her and her family along with complaints that her mother-in-law Mona and sister-in-law Hansika interfered in her marriage with Prashanth way too much. In an interaction with ETimes, although Muskaan confirmed that she has filed a complaint, she refrained from revealing details. "I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further,” she was quoted saying.

About Muskan Nancy James and Prashant Motwani

Actress Muskan tied the knot with entrepreneur Prashant Motwani in the year 2020 in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple is said to have parted ways in 2022, and it is being reported that they have not been living with each other for almost two years now. In fact, Nancy was missing in every function of Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022, which was covered in the form of reality series.

