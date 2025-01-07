Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in three films – Saindhav, Rautu Ka Raaz and Adbhut, which released in three different mediums – theatres, OTT and television – respectively. There is keen excitement among his fans to know about his next project.

EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shooting his next project from January 11

While details about his coming work are still under wraps, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor will soon start working on his upcoming project. We have also got to know that he will have a busy schedule throughout 2025.

A source close to the actor told us, “Nawaz will begin shooting for his next project on January 11, with a 45-day schedule ahead. He is completely packed this year as he will be having back-to-back film shoots. He is also shooting for an exciting project.”

Some time back, Nawaz spoke about how he wants his children to appreciate arts. He said in an interview with ANI, “Art is not a regular thing, you have to develop a taste for it. I have been pushing my kids to appreciate and learn about art. My daughter is 14 years old, and she is already doing Shakespeare workshops in London. From a very early age, I used to put hardcore pressure on them to decide what they wanted to see, otherwise, they’d get lost because there was so much meaningless content everywhere, so you’d have to be selective about what you want to watch and not watch.”

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play villain in Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy titled Thama: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.