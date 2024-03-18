Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic portrayal of the superhero Shaktimaan, recently posted on his social media about the rumoured Shaktimaan project casting that is doing the rounds with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh. The video was first uploaded on YouTube and then posted on his Instagram. Both have now been taken down by Khanna. The video which has now been deleted had remarks about the potential Shaktiman movie.

Mukesh Khanna DELETES video slamming Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

The reports have long been making rounds on the casting for the reported superhero film however, no confirmation has come. Reacting to the reports, Khanna made a video and shared it on his social media, which didn’t make Singh’s fans happy.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama is consistently sharing the updates regarding the upcoming film. A well-informed source had earlier told us, "Basil has been working on this project for more than a year. He wanted to do something completely different with Ranveer in the super-hero space as compared with what Basil did with Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali. Basil has finally cracked the script, which will be more emotional than action oriented. Of course, Ranveer will fly. But there will be a lot more to it than the cosmetic stereotypes of the superhero genre."

