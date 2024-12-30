In a groundbreaking achievement, the highly anticipated teaser of Sikandar, starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, has taken the digital world by storm. Within just 24 hours of its release on YouTube, the teaser has amassed a staggering 48 million views, breaking records and trending at #1 on the platform globally garnering a view count of 2 million views per hour.

The teaser opens with Salman Khan’s electrifying portrayal of Sikandar—a character exuding mystery, power, and unmatchable charisma. Packed with breathtaking action sequences, stunning visuals, the teaser has ignited a frenzy among fans and moviegoers, building immense excitement for the film’s release.

This incredible milestone is a testament to Salman Khan’s unparalleled stardom and Sikandar’s massive mass appeal, further establishing Bollywood’s growing influence on the global stage.

Scheduled to release on Eid 2025, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that seamlessly blends action, drama, and emotion, redefining the movie-going experience.

With the teaser already setting new benchmarks, fans are counting down to the grand release of Sikandar! Stay tuned for more updates!

