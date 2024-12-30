comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.12.2024 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan’s Sikandar breaks records: Sajid Nadiadwala backed film’s teaser hits 48 million views in 24 hours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan’s Sikandar breaks records: Sajid Nadiadwala backed film’s teaser hits 48 million views in 24 hours

en Bollywood News Salman Khan’s Sikandar breaks records: Sajid Nadiadwala backed film’s teaser hits 48 million views in 24 hours
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a groundbreaking achievement, the highly anticipated teaser of Sikandar, starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, has taken the digital world by storm. Within just 24 hours of its release on YouTube, the teaser has amassed a staggering 48 million views, breaking records and trending at #1 on the platform globally garnering a view count of 2 million views per hour.

Salman Khan's Sikandar breaks records: Sajid Nadiadwala backed film's teaser hits 48 million views in 24 hours

Salman Khan’s Sikandar breaks records: Sajid Nadiadwala backed film’s teaser hits 48 million views in 24 hours

The teaser opens with Salman Khan’s electrifying portrayal of Sikandar—a character exuding mystery, power, and unmatchable charisma. Packed with breathtaking action sequences, stunning visuals, the teaser has ignited a frenzy among fans and moviegoers, building immense excitement for the film’s release.

This incredible milestone is a testament to Salman Khan’s unparalleled stardom and Sikandar’s massive mass appeal, further establishing Bollywood’s growing influence on the global stage.

Scheduled to release on Eid 2025, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that seamlessly blends action, drama, and emotion, redefining the movie-going experience.

With the teaser already setting new benchmarks, fans are counting down to the grand release of Sikandar! Stay tuned for more updates!

Also Read: Judwaa to Sikandar: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala celebrate three decades of unbreakable friendship with this photo

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan threatens to…

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a…

Due to poor collections, shows of Baby John…

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty to produce Indian Police…

Sikandar’s teaser delay: The UNTOLD story on…

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification