Rajiv Rai, the celebrated producer-director behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic films of the '80s and '90s, is making a much-anticipated return to filmmaking. Known for blockbuster hits like Tridev, Vishwatma, Mohra, and Gupt, Rai's banner, Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., once ruled the box office with its high-octane action, suspense, and lavish productions. However, after a prolonged absence due to personal reasons and unforeseen circumstances that led him to move abroad, Rai is back—this time, with a fresh approach.

Gupt director Rajiv Rai returns with a suspense thriller ZORA

Rai’s comeback vehicle, titled Zora, is a fast-paced suspense murder thriller, set to release towards the end of the year. Reflecting on his return, Rai shared, “Yes, I am back. I have finished shooting my new film Zora, and it’s now in its final post-production stage, which is almost complete. The basic difference this time around is that my film doesn’t boast big names or stars. It features almost 40 new faces from across the northern Hindi belt and has been made on a shoestring budget. I’ve challenged myself as a filmmaker to execute a film on a modest budget, yet make it my most interesting feature to date.”

Known for working with rising stars who later became household names, such as Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol, Rai has always been drawn to new talent. “If you carefully look back, I’ve never worked with the top stars of that particular era, though they all became stars later,” he explained. “When I signed Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty for Mohra, they were rising stars. I signed Bobby Deol for Gupt while his debut film Barsaat was still in the making. New talent has always attracted me, and I’ve never hesitated to work with newcomers who I feel have potential.”

In a bold departure from his previous big-budget musical blockbusters, Zora will not feature multiple hit songs. “This time, there’s no scope for songs in the script,” said Rai. “However, there’s one song by the one and only Viju Shah, and a full-bodied background score without a second’s gap,” he added with a smile. Despite the modest budget, Rai is confident in the film’s appeal, particularly to single-screen cinema audiences. “I have made this film keeping the masses in mind, especially the single-screen cinema-type audiences, whom I consider the core viewers of India.”

Addressing the shift towards smaller budgets, Rai said, “I’ve always made films for the masses, and it will be difficult for me to ignore them. No doubt OTT is here to stay, and cinema is in grave danger. But Zora is a pure commercial mass entertainer yet written and executed intelligently. Though made on a modest budget, I’ve not compromised on my skill or the overall look. It’s a rugged yet stylish and engrossing film. I suspect people will say it has a Rajiv Rai stamp.”

As Zora nears completion, Rai remains hopeful about the film’s reception. “I am very happy with the outcome and the end result. Like every filmmaker, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. I hope, as all directors do, that audiences like Zora. All films are a labour of love,” he concluded.

With Zora, Rajiv Rai is set to make a thrilling return to the big screen, promising a gripping cinematic experience, much like the hits that made him a household name in Indian cinema.

