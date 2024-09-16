comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.09.2024 | 5:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gupt director Rajiv Rai returns with a suspense thriller ZORA

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gupt director Rajiv Rai returns with a suspense thriller ZORA

en Bollywood News Gupt director Rajiv Rai returns with a suspense thriller ZORA
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajiv Rai, the celebrated producer-director behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic films of the '80s and '90s, is making a much-anticipated return to filmmaking. Known for blockbuster hits like Tridev, Vishwatma, Mohra, and Gupt, Rai's banner, Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., once ruled the box office with its high-octane action, suspense, and lavish productions. However, after a prolonged absence due to personal reasons and unforeseen circumstances that led him to move abroad, Rai is back—this time, with a fresh approach.

Gupt director Rajiv Rai returns with a suspense thriller ZORA

Rai’s comeback vehicle, titled Zora, is a fast-paced suspense murder thriller, set to release towards the end of the year. Reflecting on his return, Rai shared, “Yes, I am back. I have finished shooting my new film Zora, and it’s now in its final post-production stage, which is almost complete. The basic difference this time around is that my film doesn’t boast big names or stars. It features almost 40 new faces from across the northern Hindi belt and has been made on a shoestring budget. I’ve challenged myself as a filmmaker to execute a film on a modest budget, yet make it my most interesting feature to date.”

Known for working with rising stars who later became household names, such as Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol, Rai has always been drawn to new talent. “If you carefully look back, I’ve never worked with the top stars of that particular era, though they all became stars later,” he explained. “When I signed Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty for Mohra, they were rising stars. I signed Bobby Deol for Gupt while his debut film Barsaat was still in the making. New talent has always attracted me, and I’ve never hesitated to work with newcomers who I feel have potential.”

In a bold departure from his previous big-budget musical blockbusters, Zora will not feature multiple hit songs. “This time, there’s no scope for songs in the script,” said Rai. “However, there’s one song by the one and only Viju Shah, and a full-bodied background score without a second’s gap,” he added with a smile. Despite the modest budget, Rai is confident in the film’s appeal, particularly to single-screen cinema audiences. “I have made this film keeping the masses in mind, especially the single-screen cinema-type audiences, whom I consider the core viewers of India.”

Addressing the shift towards smaller budgets, Rai said, “I’ve always made films for the masses, and it will be difficult for me to ignore them. No doubt OTT is here to stay, and cinema is in grave danger. But Zora is a pure commercial mass entertainer yet written and executed intelligently. Though made on a modest budget, I’ve not compromised on my skill or the overall look. It’s a rugged yet stylish and engrossing film. I suspect people will say it has a Rajiv Rai stamp.”

As Zora nears completion, Rai remains hopeful about the film’s reception. “I am very happy with the outcome and the end result. Like every filmmaker, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. I hope, as all directors do, that audiences like Zora. All films are a labour of love,” he concluded.

With Zora, Rajiv Rai is set to make a thrilling return to the big screen, promising a gripping cinematic experience, much like the hits that made him a household name in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Alan Walker and Pritam unite for music collaboration ‘Children Of The Sun’

More Pages: Zora Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to kick off…

EXCLUSIVE: Binny And Family’s release pushed…

Sunita Ahuja compares herself to Gauri Khan…

Netflix reacts to filing plagiarism charges…

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to attend Milan…

Sharman Joshi joins the cast of Salman Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification