comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.09.2024 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Bharatmata cinema taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Bharatmata cinema taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Bharatmata cinema taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas

Mukta A2 Cinemas's New Excelsior too is all set to resume for the public soon.

By Keyur Seta -

Mumbai’s old iconic single screen theatre Bharatmata has been temporarily shut for the last few years. It was later learned that the theatre is going through a revamp. It has now come to light that Mukta A2 Cinemas has taken over Bharatmata and the theatre will start functioning in the near future.

EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Bharatmata cinema taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas

An industry source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Bharatmata is one of the few iconic single screen theatres of Mumbai. It has a long history of showing new releases, especially Marathi films. The theatre is now taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas. While it is not exactly known when it will resume operations, it’s certain that that will happen in the months to come, and this is enough for the film connoisseurs of the city, who have adored this cinema hall since decades, to rejoice.”

Bharatmata is one of the oldest cinema halls of Mumbai, which has stood the test of time. The theatre started way back in 1941. It saw its peak when the cotton mills of the Lalbaug-Parel were in full swing. The theatre used to be thronged by the mill workers who yearned to enjoy a good time after a hard day at work. The cinema hall specializes in showing Marathi films.

Meanwhile, Mukta A2 Cinemas’ New Excelsior, another iconic Mumbai theatre, has been temporarily shut since earlier this year. Our source also revealed that it is likely to resume operations by the end of this month.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to kick off…

EXCLUSIVE: Binny And Family’s release pushed…

Sunita Ahuja compares herself to Gauri Khan…

Netflix reacts to filing plagiarism charges…

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to attend Milan…

Sharman Joshi joins the cast of Salman Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification