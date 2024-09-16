Mukta A2 Cinemas's New Excelsior too is all set to resume for the public soon.

Mumbai’s old iconic single screen theatre Bharatmata has been temporarily shut for the last few years. It was later learned that the theatre is going through a revamp. It has now come to light that Mukta A2 Cinemas has taken over Bharatmata and the theatre will start functioning in the near future.

EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Bharatmata cinema taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas

An industry source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Bharatmata is one of the few iconic single screen theatres of Mumbai. It has a long history of showing new releases, especially Marathi films. The theatre is now taken over by Mukta A2 Cinemas. While it is not exactly known when it will resume operations, it’s certain that that will happen in the months to come, and this is enough for the film connoisseurs of the city, who have adored this cinema hall since decades, to rejoice.”

Bharatmata is one of the oldest cinema halls of Mumbai, which has stood the test of time. The theatre started way back in 1941. It saw its peak when the cotton mills of the Lalbaug-Parel were in full swing. The theatre used to be thronged by the mill workers who yearned to enjoy a good time after a hard day at work. The cinema hall specializes in showing Marathi films.

Meanwhile, Mukta A2 Cinemas’ New Excelsior, another iconic Mumbai theatre, has been temporarily shut since earlier this year. Our source also revealed that it is likely to resume operations by the end of this month.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.