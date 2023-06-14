Ulajh is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS), so a major portion of the film is supposed to be shot abroad

Gulshan Devaiah has started shooting for his upcoming film Ulajh. The movie has Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew as his co-stars. Since the movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS), the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

Gulshan Devaiah starts shooting Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew; says, “I am playing a complicated part”

Sharing his reaction on the commencement of the film’s shoot, Gulshan said in a statement, “It’s been a good year for me so far and Ulajh has a great cast put together and I’m really looking forward to filming this film with them. To say the least it’s a complicated part that I’m playing in this one.”

The movie, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through. It also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

When the movie was announced last month, director Sudhanshu Saria had said, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”

Gulshan Devaiah recently received appreciation for his work in the web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video in which he starred alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

