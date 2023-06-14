Bringing the best industry professionals together, producer Namit Malhotra is gearing up to produce one of the biggest films to have come from India. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic mythological drama is going to be the magnum opus, ever produced in Indian cinema.

Nitesh Tiwari to team up with Brahmastra and Dune VFX expert and producer Namit Malhotra for humungous mythological epic Ramayana

It will be made on a massive scale, with some never-seen-before high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques, and effects implemented, the magnum opus is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. A grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are being created to build the world of Ramayana.

According to an internal industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors in the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year. "

Namit Malhotra was one of the producers and the creative forces behind Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. His VFX company Double Negative is also one of the giants behind movies like Dune and Tenet.

