Readers would recall the infamous feud between Kangana Ranaut and her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan which kicked off in 2016. The issue once again resurfaced in 2020, when Kangana accused Javed Akhtar of threatening her when he invited her to his home one night to talk about her fight with Hrithik. Followed by these accusations, Javed filed a defamation suit against the actress and recently attended the court hearing of the same wherein he confessed about what transpired that night.

In an India Today report, Javed Akhtar revealed that he had no connection with Kangana Ranaut and her feud with Hrithik Roshan. He decided to talk to her after he was approached by Ranaut’s doctor and well-wisher Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, who was their common friend. In the report, the lyricist-writer was quoted saying, "It is true that I did not know Kangana and I have nothing do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her to meet."

As per a PTI report, Javed Akhtar told the court, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016.” The lyricist maintained that the actress visited him, knowing fully well what the matter of discussion would be that evening and he also denied all her claims about him cornering and threatening her about apologizing to Hrithik Roshan.

In an interaction, Kangana Ranaut had told the media house, “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

