Grammy 2023: BTS nominated for three Grammys including Best Music Video with ‘Yet To Come’

Bollywood News

BTS has been recognized third year in a row.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop icons BTS continue to make history as the group garnered three nominations at the 65th Grammy awards. The septet’s latest song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” earned a nomination for Best Music Video category.

Grammy 2023: BTS nominated for three Grammys including Best Music Video with ‘Yet To Come’

BTS were also nominated for their collaborative song. Coldplay X BTS’ “My Universe” (September 2021) earned BTS two nominations: Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with “My Universe” and Album of the Year for Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres which includes “My Universe”.

BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with their chart-topping hits, “Dynamite” and “Butter” in 2021 and 2022. The band made history as the first Korean pop act to earn nominations and perform at the Grammy Awards.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 2023.

Also Read: GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles top the nominations

