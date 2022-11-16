comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.11.2022 | 4:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles top the nominations

Bollywood News

With 11 new nominationsm Beyoncé has tied with her husband Jay-Z’s record for most Grammy nominations ever.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The 2023 nominations for Grammy Awards were officially announced on Tuesday night. Beyoncé is leading the pack with most nominations and has tied with Jay-Z for the record of most Grammy nominations ever. The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 2023.

GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles top the nominations

GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles top the nominations

Have a look at the nominations:

RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR
"abcdefu" — GAYLE
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat
"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Rosewood" — Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera
"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón
"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez
"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer
"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPELLA
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton
"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman
"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf
"Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS & VOCALS
"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole
"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier
"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant
"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza
"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"First Class" — Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

BEST RAP SONG
"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

BEST RAP ALBUM
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalía

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por México — El Musical
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
Encanto — Germaine Franco
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES and OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra
"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG
"Cuff It" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild

BEST R&B ALBUM
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye

BEST MUSIC FILM
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" — Big Thief
"King' — Florence + the Machine
"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg
"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

BEST ROCK SONG
"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" — Turnstile
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell
"Forever" — Sheryl Crow
"High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer.
A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION & STORYTELLING RECORDING
"Act Like You Got Some Sense" — Jamie Foxx
"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks" — Mel Brooks
"Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World" — Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Finding Me" — Viola Davis
"Music Is History" — Questlove

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ed-a-Mamma enters teens clothing market;…

Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez as Delhi…

Farhan Akhtar to perform his album Echoes…

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E introduces new…

Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary…

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification