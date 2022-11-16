The 2023 nominations for Grammy Awards were officially announced on Tuesday night. Beyoncé is leading the pack with most nominations and has tied with Jay-Z for the record of most Grammy nominations ever. The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 2023.
GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles top the nominations
Have a look at the nominations:
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
SONG OF THE YEAR
"abcdefu" — GAYLE
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat
"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Rosewood" — Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera
"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón
"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez
"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer
"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPELLA
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton
"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman
"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf
"Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS & VOCALS
"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole
"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier
"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant
"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza
"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"First Class" — Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto
BEST RAP SONG
"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
BEST RAP ALBUM
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalía
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por México — El Musical
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
Encanto — Germaine Franco
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES and OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra
"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
"Cuff It" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild
BEST R&B ALBUM
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
BEST MUSIC FILM
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" — Big Thief
"King' — Florence + the Machine
"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg
"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
BEST ROCK SONG
"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" — Turnstile
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell
"Forever" — Sheryl Crow
"High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer.
A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION & STORYTELLING RECORDING
"Act Like You Got Some Sense" — Jamie Foxx
"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks" — Mel Brooks
"Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World" — Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Finding Me" — Viola Davis
"Music Is History" — Questlove
