Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2021 | 10:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

As government allows 100% occupancy in cinemas, release of Vineet Kumar Singh’s Aadhaar postponed

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

On the evening of Saturday January 30, the Union government put out a directive that cinema halls can run with 100% occupancy. And as expected, it led to a wave of cheer among exhibitors, trade and industry at large. Post-lockdown, cinema halls were allowed to open from October 15. However, they were told to operate at 50% occupancy. Hence, alternate seats were asked to be left vacant. The exhibition sector was constantly persuading the government that running theatres at half the occupancy was not feasible. Bollywood filmmakers, too, shied away from releasing their mid-sized and big-ticket films in such a scenario as they feared losses. But with the 100% occupancy being allowed, trade is already abuzz that very soon, a slew of announcements of release dates of biggies are going to take place.

As government allows 100% occupancy in cinemas, release of Vineet Kumar Singh's Aadhaar postponed

Meanwhile, Jio Studios, which was supposed to release Aadhaar on Friday February 5, have decided to postpone its release. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Shukla, this Suman Ghosh-directed film is about the adventures of the first person in Jharkhand who gets an Aadhaar card made for him. It is backed by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films.

The spokesperson of Jio Studios confirmed that now the government has given the nod for full occupancy, they would want to bring their bigger films first. Hence, they have decided to push Aadhar to a later date. As per a report in a daily, Jio Studios has decided to release their bigger films like Roohi Afzana, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, first. Both these films are also co-produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

On the other hand, the trade is hopeful that in a few days, the release date of the much-awaited Sooryavanshi would be unveiled. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is a part of his cop universe. There’s buzz in the trade that it’s scheduled to release on April 2. A decision will be taken once the makers reach a consensus with the multiplexes over issues like revenue sharing, OTT release, VPF etc.

Also Read: Viineet Kumar starrer Aadhar to be screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival

More Pages: Aadhaar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a…

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty get…

"By God's grace I am in fine health. There…

Case filed against Bachchan Pandey team for…

Abhimanyu Singh to play the antagonist in…

After Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, Sanya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification