The Black Tiger will tell the story of a spy who first went undercover at the age of just 20.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is known for coming up with deep meaning films, mostly about relationships. Even his film like Gangster was rooted in the personal relationships of the three pivotal characters, played by Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. But he is now all set to helm a film about a real Indian spy and his service to the nation.

Basu will be directing the biopic of the late RA&W officer Ravindra Kaushik. The film is named behind the title he was given by the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which was The Black Tiger. As per the makers, Kaushik first went undercover when he was just 20 years old.

Sharing more info about the Indian spy, an official statement from the makers said, “His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make.”

Sharing the reason for directing Kaushik’s story, Basu said in a statement, “Ravindra Kaushik’s story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the 70s and 80s that went on to define India’s as well as South Asia’s geo-political character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero.”

The family of Kaushik has given its consent for the biopic and they are also helping the makers with more information about the spy and his life. While The Black Tiger is produced by Anurag Basu himself along with R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija, the makers haven’t revealed the cast of the film, including the actor who would play the main protagonist.

